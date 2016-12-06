Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 5, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 5, 2016
Raul Adame Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order, a probation/parole violation, felony harassment and bail jumping.
Kevin Leon Bartelds, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Everson Police Department for violating a protection order and failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Paul Thomas Busby, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Ryan Paul Connell, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Nathaniel E.K. Deal, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault.
Alisha Marie Levien, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Chavus James Misanes, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Antonio Ramirez, booked by Customs and Border Protection for warrants.
Josue Ivan Rojas, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jose Luis Romero Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
John Patrick Rosch, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and bail jumping.
Edward Segovia Frank Smith, booked by the Ferndale Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for fourth-degree assault.
Timothy Justin Solomon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for delivering a controlled substance.
Jeremie Shaun Tinney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault of a child.
Kris Allen White, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
