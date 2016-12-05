Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 4, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 4, 2016
Andrew James Boyd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Kayla Desirae Casey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Monique Rochel Donovan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jordan Oranna Gracey, booked by the Washington State Patrol for fourth-degree assault.
Jacob C. Harvey, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree negligent driving and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Tyler James Hills, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jennifer Jean Jensen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Benito Jose Juarez Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree theft.
Quinn Hawk Newton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Travis M. Olander, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving under the influence.
Devan R. Orlich, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Juan Jose Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Kane Michael Reimer, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Anthony Michael Trail, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Christopher Robert Roger Wells, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and violation of a protection order.
Aiden Michael Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a state Department of Corrections detainer and violation of a protection order.
Caroleann Woodmansee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Carl Ty Zehner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
