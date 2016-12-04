Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 2-3, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 2, 2016
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Washington State Patrol for booked by the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jordan Joseph Andreason, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct/abusive language.
Jesse Reid Boynton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment, first-degree criminal trespass, and fourth-degree assault.
Adrian Henry Butler, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Gerald Robert Caron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a failure to appear on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Sade Lynn Chapman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery.
Stephan Armond Charlot, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Kristy Ann Dura, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and failure to appear on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Silvano Garcia, booked by the Everson Police Department for theft of motor vehicle.
Gavin Christevan Haymaker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Joseph MQ Jefferson, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Jonathan William Long, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, resisting arrest and obstructing public servants.
Tracy Paul Low, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Candace Mae Osborne, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession or consuming alcohol and driving under the influence.
Evan Scott Oster, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Peter Nicholas Parsons, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit and run attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Samantha Joann Platt, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daniel Kelly Porter, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and no valid operator's license without other ID.
Navjot Singh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
DEC. 3, 2016
Jesse Alex Bauer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for manufacturing or delivering a Schedule I/II narcotic and driving under the influence.
Jordan Matthew Hartley, booked by the Washington State Patrol on fugitive from justice warrants and for first-degree criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Jason Vernoy Kirkpatrick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of stolen vehicle and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Charles Joseph Little Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Jamorie Mikale Pigott, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Ann Marie Sather, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jeremy Arnold Settem, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Elaine Theresa Slipetz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Jesse McBride Thurston, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Thomas Mitchell Walter, booked by the Washington State Patrol for felony driving under the influence.
