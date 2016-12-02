‘Torture,’ beating in Maple Falls sends man to Harborview, suspected kidnapper to jail

A Maple Falls man faces kidnapping and torture charges for shackling a man to a ladder, injecting him a hypodermic needle, and attacking him with a Taser, hammer, and baton, then fleeing in a train to Seattle with a loaded handgun, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The 42-year-old man escaped close to 24 hours later, covered in blood, and with severe injuries to his head and arms. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he is listed Friday in satisfactory condition.
The man reported to police that around 10 a.m. Wednesday he went to the home of his old neighbor, “Calvin,” who was later identified as Donald Lee Calvin, 60, of 8135 Balfour Valley Drive. Calvin asked the man about his briefcase, and whether he knew who stole it, according to the sheriff’s office. The man recalled telling Calvin he didn’t know.
According to the man’s story, Calvin responded by shooting him with a Taser “numerous times,” beating him with a baton and hammer, and injecting him with a mysterious substance. He passed out, and at one point found himself shackled to a ladder on the living room floor unable to move. Calvin tied him up until Thursday morning, when he loaded him into a vehicle and drove him up a logging road, according to the sheriff’s office. There he managed to open the door, jump out, and run to a nearby home for help.
Sheriff’s deputies got a search warrant, and found a house of horrors: blood spatter on the living room carpet and wall, a bloody rope, a bloody baseball bat, a bloody ladder, bloody clothes in the washing machine, an empty box of leg irons, and four Tasers. All matched the victim’s account of what had transpired, according to the sheriff’s office.
Also, police recovered a 9 mm handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and stolen garden tools valued at over $2,000.
Detectives learned that one of Calvin’s friends drove him to an Amtrak station in Mount Vernon around 4 a.m. Thursday. The friend told deputies that Calvin said he’d “beat the (expletive) out of (the man),” and drove him up a mountain road to make him believe he was going to “get plugged.”
Federal law enforcement detained Calvin at the Amtrak station in Seattle, with a ticket in the name of “John Calvin.” In his lunchbox police found a loaded 9 mm handgun. He told sheriff’s deputies that he “caught” the 42-year-old man in his house, and punched him in the eye and hit him in the wrist with a metal pipe. Other parts of his story didn’t match with the man’s injuries, sheriff’s deputies reported.
Calvin has two felony convictions on his record, for assault in the third degree and violating drug laws from the early 1980s. Court records show he’d been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for attacking a woman, 26, with a hatchet in November 2003. She suffered a wound to the head. Those charges were dropped a few months later when police could no longer locate the victim.
Now he faces charges of assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, motor vehicle theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and four counts of possession of stolen property. Bail hasn’t been set.
This story will be updated.
