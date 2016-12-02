‘Torture,’ beating in Maple Falls sends man to Harborview, suspected kidnapper to jail

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers Pause

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"