Blaine man fired shots in home, made threats to kill women, deputies say

A report of shots fired inside a Blaine home Thursday ended with a man arrested on suspicion of assaulting two women, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Jordan Robert Allsop, 33, had been drinking alcohol in the morning, and around noon he got upset and went outside to fire a .22 caliber handgun in the 9600 block of Harvey Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Afterward Allsop went inside the mobile home, fired the gun in a back hallway, and shot a few more rounds into the living room floor, the sheriff’s report states.
Two women, one of whom was Allsop’s girlfriend, reported Allsop pointed the gun at them and made threats to kill them and kill himself. His girlfriend tried to escape, and Allsop grabbed her and threw her out the back door, she reported. Once the women got into a car to leave, Allsop blocked them while armed with a .22 caliber rifle aimed at them, and fired into the ground by the car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Allsop. They found the serial number had been filed off the rifle. He’s accused of domestic violence assault in the second degree, domestic violence assault in the fourth degree, and altering identifying marks on a firearm. Bail hasn’t been set.
No one at the home needed medical aid.
