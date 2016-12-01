Peaceful Valley knife attack victim ‘seriously injured’

Firefighters took the victim of an apparent knife attack to St. Joseph hospital on Thursday morning.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident as a possible robbery, said Undersheriff Jeff Parks. He noted details of the incident remained unclear by late morning, but he did say that a man went by ambulance to the hospital, suffering from serious injuries.
“We do have a victim of an assault and it may involve a car that was stolen,” Parks said. “The victim appears to be seriously injured.”
Parks said the incident began about 8:45 a.m. Thursday with a 911 call from the 8200 block of Golden Valley Drive, where the man apparently arrived by private vehicle. He was taken in a private vehicle to the Whatcom County Fire District 14 station in Kendall, where he was transferred to an ambulance for treatment and transport.
Parks wouldn’t confirm a description of the car linked to that incident posted on social media, saying that it couldn’t be confirmed as the suspect’s car.
Meanwhile, Parks said deputies are working to assess the incident’s connection to a large fishing knife that a passer-by brought to Kendall Elementary School about mid-morning. The knife apparently was found on school property. A school official said Thursday that the school had not taken emergency procedures such as a lockdown.
“We’re unsure if the knife is connected,” Parks said.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
