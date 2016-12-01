Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 30, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 30, 2016
Amber Marie Barnes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Benjamin Austin Bridgers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on fugitive from justice warrants.
Pearl Elizabeth Cook, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of unattended property.
James Robert Dixon, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sy Eubanks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for criminal trespass, second-degree theft and possession of stolen property.
Humberto Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Marcia Heitsman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Brian Malcolm Hewlett, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Jordan Arliss Jefferson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Edwin Graves Maeurer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree identity theft, first-degree theft, second-degree trafficking, and unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Jacob Dean Ringenbach, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to transfer title within 45 days, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence.
Ryan Ashten Seward Arestad, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Corey Allen Shubart, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of violation of an anti-harassment order.
Andre Marcel Siftsoff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Gregory Frank Studd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary and indecent exposure.
Phillip Cameron Sullivan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Cheryl Lynn Swanaset, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Nikolay Vladimirov Taranenko, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Chephren Anthony Westbrook, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for no valid operator's license without other ID, second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault.
Bruce Christopher Yunker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Comments