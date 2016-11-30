Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 29, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 29, 2016
Alexander Hill Alvarado, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Ian Todd Block, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer and a new criminal activity hold.
Joshua Allen Bowman, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Alec Henry Cagey, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Richard Sheldon Cooke, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Bhupinder Singh Gill, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Michael W. Holliman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for indecent exposure.
Michael William Joyner Sr., booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Billy Joe King, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Vitaliy Madyka, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jeremy Lee Moore, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Chanel Lynn Patterson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Anthony Dean Reyes Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation and third-degree malicious mischief.
Lori Michele Roberts, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary.
Rajinder Pal Singh, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lisa Michelle Tom, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Miranda Ann White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal impersonation, and failure to appear on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
