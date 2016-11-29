Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 28, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOVEMBER 28, 2016
Tobias Paul Abel, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Rachel Jade Alejandre, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, an agency outside Whatcom County, and the Lynden Police Department for third-degree theft, second-degree robbery and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Scotty Ryan Barker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order, residential burglary, third-degree theft, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Kenneth Eugene Beaman, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Darryl Robert Christie, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Richard Emil Erlandson, booked by the Blaine and Lynden police departments for shoplifting, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
David Lynn Fierst, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
Vania Leticia Marie Gutierrez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of first-degree criminal impersonation and a controlled-substance violation.
Justin Roy Hagin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Raymond G. Heath, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kyle Christopher Hotchkiss, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
Miles Francis Lane Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Edward Emil Larson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and a state lottery violation.
Tamara Marie Larson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Herman John Lawrence Olsen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Robert Allen Lee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of stolen vehicle.
Elias Mendoza-Chales, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kara Suneva Mitchell, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Skyler Joseph Olsen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation, third-degree driving with a suspended license, no valid operator's license without other ID, minor in possession or consuming alcohol, and driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Breanna Grace Roddey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by the Washington State Patrol for obstructing a police officer and making a false statement to an officer.
Barbara Jean Ross, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Anthony Warren Shea, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for a civil bench warrant, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and for failure to appear on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
David Lee Tarter, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Thomas Tuananh Tran, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Zachary Lee Tripp, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a Department of Corrections detainer.
Lucas James Nedlic Weber, booked by the Washington State Patrol and by the Bellingham and Ferndale police departments for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a police officer, and failure to appear on charges of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
