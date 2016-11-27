Lynden man jailed following wreck that injured Bellingham woman

A Lynden man was jailed early Saturday following a wreck that injured his passenger, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Jose L. Vasquez Hernandez, 22, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a vehicular assault charge following the 2 a.m. Saturday wreck that injured Bellingham resident Lisabel Hernandez Morales, 20.
According to the state patrol’s report, Vasquez Hernandez was northbound in the 8100 block of Berthusen Road, near Birch Bay-Lynden Road, when he drifted off the road to the right, striking a ditch and rolling his truck, a 2004 Chevrolet K1 pickup.
Hernandez Morales was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, where she was treated and released Saturday, a hospital official said.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol’s crash report. Driving under the influence was cited as the cause of the wreck.
Vasquez Hernandez remained in custody Sunday.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
