Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 25-26, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 25, 2016
James Ray Alanis, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Amy Marie Baker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Sarah Jane Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to transfer title within 45 days, and for driving under the influence.
Cayce Colby Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Thomas James Morris III, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree retail theft and third-degree escape, and for failure to appear on charges of second- and third-degree theft.
Max James Nelson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jason Hugh Rennings, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
NOV. 26, 2016
Derrick Charles Brooks, booked by the Sumas Police Department for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Justin Everett Burner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Ceree Ann Fergusson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled-substance violation, no valid operator's license without ID and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Lisa Rae Jackson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a legal drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, shoplifting, and fugitive from justice warrants.
Vernon Victor Johnson Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Chace C. Justice, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Ashana Rena Lorenz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Sebastian Yao Petty, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Tawni Autumn Rain Porter, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Cheryl Ann B. Saxer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Jose L. Vasquez Hernandez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular assault.
Nicholas Michael Ventrella, booked by the Western Washington University and the Bellingham police departments for removal or destruction of park property, third-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Comments