Lynden man hurt as pickup crashes into tree on Thanksgiving

A single-vehicle crash sent a Lynden man to a Bellingham hospital on Thanksgiving night.
Adan L. Rodriguez-Martinez, 21, was driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet pickup west on Birch Bay-Lynden Road when he made an unsafe attempt to pass another car around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Rodriguez-Martinez lost control of the truck, and crashed off the road into a tree at 1110 Birch-Bay Lynden, about two miles west of Lynden. He was rushed to St. Joseph hospital with serious internal injuries, according to initial radio dispatches.
Troopers suspect alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash. Toxicology tests often take weeks to complete, however.
No further details about the crash had been released as of Friday.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments