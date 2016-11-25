Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 24, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 24, 2016
Skyler Jeffrey Davis, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Harlan Irving Gray, booked by Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Aaron Lee Greve, booked by Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, no valid operator’s license without ID, failure to appear on charges of second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Chloe Sue Haggith, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Matthew Allen Osness, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Danessa Lynn Peterson, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jaselle Deandre Scott, booked by Washington State Patrol for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Timothy Ryan Linn Sivo, booked by Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
Richard T. Stevens, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Drew Kenneth Wohlenhaus, booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
