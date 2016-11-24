Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 22-23, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 22, 2016
Herman Lee Barton Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Tina Marie Blotsky, booked by Blaine Police Department for endangerment with a controlled substance and shoplifting.
Sammy Joe Bowling, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree escape.
Harbinder Singh Chahal, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, felony harassment and first-degree burglary.
Stephen Conrad Coakley, booked by Ferndale Police Department for first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Jorge Dagoberto Gilbert, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing, delivery and possession of a narcotic drug, first-degree illegal possession of a firearm and obstructing law enforcement.
Austin Dean Grimme, booked by Ferndale Police Department for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Jeremy Dale Hyder, booked by Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Katrina Ann Jones, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of lawful order of court, third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, child abuse or neglect, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Shawn Evan Shoane Landden, booked by Western Washington University Police for violating a domestic violence protection order and failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Darick Ashelly Lane, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for violating a no-contact order and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Veronica Ashley Olinger, booked by Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Dawson Dennis Patrick, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Brittany Lynn Plagerman, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department detainer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Billie Clyde Rector, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Domingo Zinn Salas, booked by Everson Police Department for driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Kevin Craig Smith Jr., booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking.
Gabriel Jesus Veliz, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Joshua Neil Winchester, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
NOV. 23, 2016
Taleisha Raeann Bob, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and shoplifting.
Gerald Robert Caron, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tami Lee Ann Caron, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing law enforcement, second-degree rendering criminal assistance, and making a false statement to an officer.
Corey David Cook, booked by Ferndale Police Department for driving with a license suspended in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing law enforcement and failure to appear on a charge of harassment.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Meghan A. Crumley-Benneman, booked by Washington State Patrol for hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Vitaliy A. Dorosh, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal aiming or discharging of a firearm.
Crystal Correen Freeman, booked by Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shayla Marie Gee, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation, identity theft, third-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Letrez Clayton Jones, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Kenneth Kolbo, booked by Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Really Lewol, booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
DJ Mac Lorenz, booked by Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Joshua Thomas Metcalf, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Randal Brodrick Nersten, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Matthew Glynn O’Neill, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Amanda Marie Ward, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
