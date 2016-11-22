Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 21, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 21, 2016
Riley Dewitt Cooper, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree assault and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Stevi Patricia Day, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree rendering criminal assistance and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Jacob Colter Esparza, booked by the Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment.
Jonathan William Griffith, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sunshine Renee James, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for delivery of a controlled substance.
Brendan Andre Julian Maher, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for theft of a motor vehicle.
Kaela Maureen Piehler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jerome Lenorda Powell, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Herbert Jacques Reynolds Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Riley Michael Simmons, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for minor in possession or consuming alcohol and failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass.
Brandi Kristine Tena, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Comments