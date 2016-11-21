Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 20, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 20, 2016
Adan Aparicio, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jose Alfredo Avila, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Ryan Joseph Cadwallader, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.
Timothy Barden Chapman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Harlan Mitchell Etling, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of harassment.
Ahavah Quasar Goldman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
William Scott Grant, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Dylan Christopher Kapan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Tanner Allen Larson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Wyatt Gene Marr, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Hunter James Miller, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Christopher Lee Morris, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Glynn O'Neill, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Joshua David Plesh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Wayland Gerrit Walker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Dustin Monroe Wilson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Yuan Zhuang, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, harassment, and obstructing a police officer.
