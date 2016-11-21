Ferndale gunshot victim identified, remains in police custody

Police have identified the man shot Saturday during a drug-related incident at a Ferndale motel as Dustin Monroe Wilson.
Wilson, 30, remained at Whatcom County Jail on Monday, after he was arrested on a felony warrant for escaping community custody.
Ferndale police said Wilson was shot in the head in a room at the Orca Inn Suites, 5370 Barrett Road, where Wilson said he had gone to use drugs.
Wilson has an extensive criminal history in Whatcom County, with cases dating to 1999, according to court records and The Bellingham Herald files.
Ferndale police said Monday the Saturday night incident remains under investigation.
“(Wilson) was less than cooperative,” police Lt. Matt Huffman said. “He claimed not to know the names of the people in the room.” In addition, the person who was in the room when police arrived to investigate was not the room’s registered guest, Huffman said.
Meanwhile, motel owner-manager Tony Dhaliwal said he is troubled by the incident and is cooperating with police.
“No, we didn’t hear anything,” Dhaliwal said Monday. “The only thing is that the person in the room next door was that he said he heard a ‘thump.’ ”
Police were alerted to the incident about 11 p.m. Saturday by staff at St. Joseph hospital, where Wilson sought treatment for a gunshot wound. Medical personnel are required to notify police when they treat certain kinds of injuries, including gunshot and knife wounds.
A hospital nursing supervisor said Wilson was treated and released, but could not disclose the nature of his injuries. Huffman said he assumed that Wilson had merely been grazed by the bullet.
According to a Ferndale police statement issued Sunday, Wilson said that while he was in the motel room, he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant. Wilson called a relative, who drove him to the hospital.
Based on Wilson’s statement, police got a search warrant for the room, which showed signs of drug activity and further evidence of a shooting, police said. Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies assisted Ferndale police with the investigation.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
