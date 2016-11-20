Man shot in head, then jailed on felony escape warrant

A man who was shot in the head late Saturday landed in jail after authorities found out he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
According to a statement from the Ferndale Police Department, officers were alerted to the shooting at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, by staff at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham who were treating a gunshot victim. The man, whose name police declined to disclose, was treated and released from the hospital.
No further information about the nature of the injury was made immediately available.
He was then booked into Whatcom County Jail for escaping community custody, according to the police statement. No arrest was made for the shooting itself.
Police said the man told them he booked a room at the Orca Inn Suites, 5370 Barrett Road, with the intention of using narcotics. While he was in the room, he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant, police said.
The man called a relative, who drove him to the hospital.
Based on the man’s statement, police obtained a search warrant for the room, which showed evidence of drug activity and further evidence of a shooting, authorities said.
Ferndale police, with help from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, were still processing evidence Sunday and declined further comment, according to the statement. Phone calls to police went unanswered Sunday.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805
