Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 19

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOVEMBER 19, 2016
Lorena G. Behm, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Trever Jon Dowse, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for harassment.
Justin Ronald Ewing, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Ryan Michael Kiel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Terrence K Lemaitre, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Robert Allan Maik, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Leah Justine Mclaughlin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Marcus Conroy Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree driving with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Spencer Raphael Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for gross misdemeanor criminal solicitation.
Kee Painpraseut, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Vladimir Pavlovich Pluschakov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Juan Jose Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and a domestic-violence court order violation – vulnerable adult.
Aaliyah Tatyana Aminah Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault on a law-enforcement officer.
Brandon Duane Stremler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Samuel David Voegele, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and obstructing a police officer.
