Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 18, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Nov. 18, 2016
Jordan Joseph Andreason, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Jesica Jo Craig, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Robert Joseph Faulks III, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
James Joseph Hadrath, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Neeman Marcus Hammer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
Dylan Jacob Howard, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Police Department for reckless driving, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, and as a minor in possession of marijuana, a dangerous weapon, and a controlled substance without a prescription.
Bryce Jeffery Jordan, booked by the Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Isaiah Jonathan Mayshack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Hector Joseph Ortiz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree malicious mischief.
Benito Michael Rodriguez, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Jennifer Lynn Sobjack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Phillip Cameron Sullivan, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree trafficking.
