Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 17, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 17, 2016
William Andrew Acosta , booked by Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Xiahua An, booked by Bellingham Police Department for lead organized crime and promoting prostitution.
Devon Mitchell Ballweber, booked by Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tina Marie Blotsky, booked by Blaine Police Department for shoplifting goods less than $5.
Dylan R Chance, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
George William Concha, booked by Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Raymond Morris Darrow, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua Paul Desrosiers-Byrnes, booked by Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Brach Scott Johnson, booked by Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kaitlyn Nicole Koepke, booked by Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Cody Ray Miller, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Chase Thomas Neilan, booked by Drug Court and Bellingham Police Department for a Drug Court violation, failure to appear on charges of second-degree and second-degree theft.
Ann Marie Stack, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Adam Michael Thomas, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trafficking.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order and fugitive from justice warrants.
Lesha Lenore Volkman, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection order.
Gao Yi, booked by Bellingham Police Department for lead organized crime and promoting prostitution.
