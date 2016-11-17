Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 16, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 16, 2016
Jarrod Christopher Fife, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Aaron Lee Hull, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office and the state Department of Corrections for a felony sex offender registration violation, and for failure to appear on charges of second-degree taking motor vehicle without permission and third-degree escape.
Matthew James James, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Aimee Marie Jurich, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Julian Raymond Jurich, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Tyler James O’Keefe, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Bud Eugene Powell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Brittani Ryanne Rawlins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trafficking.
Todd James Renard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree theft.
Alexandra Stephanie Rose, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and a controlled substance violation.
Juan Alberto Salazar Sabalsa, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kristi Gayle Silk, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking.
Gabriel Edward Staley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Dylan Truman Taber, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Lorraine Treadway, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
