Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 15, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 15, 2016
Trina M. Aus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and third-degree theft.
Diego Miguel Castro, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief.
Darryl Robert Christie, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Jabriona Jashay Dorsey, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for criminal accomplice.
William Howard Dyer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Daniel Everett Fehlman, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Jessiery Olivas Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
James Dominick Jarosz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Geoffrey James Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Melissa Dawn Laclair, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear on a charge of a controlled-substance violation.
Cory Michael Pace, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of forgery.
Kenneth Oliver Redifer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
