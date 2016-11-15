Bellingham man gets prison for posting child porn to Facebook, sexual chats with preteen girl

A Bellingham man must serve three years in prison for posting child pornography on his Facebook page and sending sexual messages to an 11-year-old girl, a Whatcom County judge ruled this week.
On March 10, police were notified that Nathanial James Davis, 27, posted an image of a small boy having sexual contact with a teenage girl on his Facebook page, according to charging papers. The post appeared to be a video, but when a detective clicked, it went to a website showing more child pornography.
A detective went to Davis’ home on Mill Street, and Davis admitted he had posted the image. He turned over his phone and a tablet.
On his devices police found a “theme” of Davis reaching out to children ages 10 to 13 through various apps, according to the charges. He would talk with them about masturbation, and he asked them to send sexual photos of themselves. He told police he felt attracted to young boys, and that he needed help controlling his behavior.
Police got a warrant to search his Facebook account, where they found that Davis had conversations with sexual overtones with an 11-year-old girl in Missouri in early 2014.
Davis asked for naked photos and talked about meeting with her when she visited relatives in the area, so that she could perform a sex act on him. Once her father found out about their chats, Davis cut off communication with the girl and deleted his Facebook page.
Davis pleaded guilty in September to three crimes: attempted sending or bringing into the state depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor.
In an interview cited in a Department of Corrections investigation, Davis called the sentence he faced a “wake-up call to the mistake that he has made.” He had no prior criminal record.
Superior Court Judge Charles Snyder sentenced Davis on Monday to three years in prison, as suggested by a plea deal. He will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.
