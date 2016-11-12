Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 11, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 11, 2016
Joshua Levi Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Jeffrey Thomas Fladebo, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and having a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Jennifer Marie Fowler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery and having a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Michael Lee Janzen, booked by the Lynden Police Department on warrants.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by the Washington State Patrol for knowingly giving false information.
Zac Scott Wehner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Joseph Gustave Whitefield, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a detainer.
Charmaine Lynn Wood, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order.
