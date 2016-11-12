Trial opens in fatal crash where Everson driver refused blood draw due to religion

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

2:56 Drug lab explodes in Bellingham house

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

2:50 Former Ferndale school board member makes first appearance in court

3:23 Bellingham employee accused of voyeurism, possessing child porn