Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 10, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 10, 2016
Reese Abelson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking.
Beverly Ann Anderson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Herman Lee Barton Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Ashlee Rae Biles, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kathleen Lenae Hicks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gary Wayne Jager, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jessica Kelly James, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, shoplifting and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Paul Jason LaCroix, booked the Bellingham Police Department for harassment.
Jeremy Michael Legg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Kristen Elaine Marshall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Sean Jesse Mullen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Lester Robert Olson, booked by the Nooksack Tribal and Everson police departments for violating a no contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Joseph Adam Schindler, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Joseph Jon Paul Sparks, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Justin Jay Stiglitz, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree malicious mischief, obstructing public servants and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Matthew David Thomas, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lilliana Marie Veliz, booked by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Samuel David Voegele, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for a controlled substance violation.
Amanda Marie Ward, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
