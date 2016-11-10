Man suspected of smashing glass at Bellingham home leads officers on brief foot chase

Police, after nearly two hours of searching, arrested a man suspected of smashing a sliding glass door and window at a Geneva-neighborhood home Thursday morning.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon Sr., 45, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail around 10:45 a.m., Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, a man living in the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue called to report a suspicious man was knocking on his front door. The suspect, later identified as Sturgeon, told the man that he was looking for a woman. The homeowner said the woman did not live there, and Sturgeon left, Chadwick said.
Moments later, the man in the house heard a loud crash and found a sliding glass door and window in his house had been smashed with two rocks, Chadwick said. Sturgeon was reportedly seen riding away on a bicycle.
The first deputy to respond found Sturgeon in the area and tried to detain him, but Sturgeon reportedly ignored the deputy’s commands. He then reportedly removed two large knives from his pocket and dropped them on the ground before running.
When deputies later saw Sturgeon near Alabama and Erie streets, he ran again.
Deputies and Bellingham police officers then set up a search perimeter and, with a dog, eventually found Sturgeon. He was arrested near Alabama and Woburn streets at about 9:50 a.m., Chadwick said.
Sturgeon was booked on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief, possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a public servant.
