Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 9

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood Pause

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief