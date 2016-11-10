Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 9

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 9, 2016
Cory James Budde, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Scott Alan Campbell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
William Russell Craig, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Emmanuel Jesus Figueroa, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Rain Jasmine Forever, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Kurtis A. Furness, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
William David Jefferson Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Lindsay T. Jensen Hernandez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
Todd Roy Luckow, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Carl Neily, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, maintaining a house for drugs, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of an explosive device and second-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Rachel Skrelham Rabang, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Charles David Robba, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David P. Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for making a security fraud offer and first-degree theft.
Sierra Leanne Thompson, booked by the Everson Police Department for maintaining a vehicle or premise for drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jeremiah Martin Williams, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
