Canadian border agency finds more than 230 pounds of suspected cocaine north of Blaine

The Canada Border Services Agency found more than 230 pounds of suspected cocaine in a late-October bust at its port of entry just north of Blaine, the agency said Tuesday.
A man, who has not been named amid the investigation, tried to enter Canada at the border stop in Surrey, B.C., on Oct. 21 with a shipment of rice in a commercial vehicle, the agency said. When border officers searched the vehicle, they discovered “numerous” bricks of a white powder hidden in the rice.
In total, the agency found 107.5 kilograms of the substance – about 237 pounds. The agency no longer gives approximate street values in drug seizures, according to CBC News.
Officers seized the powder after a field test indicated it was cocaine. All suspected narcotics must be lab-tested to find out the exact composition, Kathy Liu, a CBSA spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday.
The substance and the man were turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Liu said.
The Surrey border checkpoint has made 27 narcotic seizures between the start of 2016 and Oct. 31, Liu said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments