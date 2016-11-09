Piano set ablaze in Roosevelt neighborhood of Bellingham

Apparently no one’s going to face the music for setting a piano ablaze in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Wednesday.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Carolina Street just after midnight Wednesday, by a woman who looked out her window and saw flames, said Bellingham Police Sgt. Mike Scanlon. It turned out to be a piano burning in the street, he said.
“The person said she heard male voices and then she figured out it was a fire,” Scanlon said.
When an officer arrived, Bellingham firefighters were dousing the flames, which caused no other damage, he said. Police have no suspects and there was no indication that the incident was related to the aftermath of Tuesday’s presidential election results.
