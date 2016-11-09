Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 8

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 8, 2016
Ronald James Booker, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Raynee Lyn Chesson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault on a health care giver and fourth-degree assault.
Jason Paul Chorvat, booked by the Lynden Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Katie Lynne Helgoe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Robert Lamm, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Issac Solomon Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Magen Claire Mahler, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession and driving under the influence.
Roberto Mendoza Alcon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Johnny Melvin Revey, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Colton James Runnalls, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
Jacob Edward-Gene Stout, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Barbara May Swope, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft of rental property and first-degree trafficking.
Comments