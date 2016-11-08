Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 7

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 7, 2016
Harbinder Singh Chahal, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Raynee Lyn Chesson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Brian Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, and controlled substance dispensing or distribution in lieu.
Tyler Scott Hardy, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Paramjit Singh Johal, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Cody Luke Juarez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree assault.
Ryan B. Markwood, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Bryanna Marie Matthews, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Kode William Sirmans, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer.
Dustin Craig White, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft
Darren J. Zaremba, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Comments