Whatcom County Jail report for November 6

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 6, 2016
Brian Matthew Burton, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for attempting to elude a police vehicle and a controlled-substance violation.
Jorge Luis Cardenas-Bermudez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Lahra M. Diersing, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jason James Felton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and second-degree robbery.
Felix Garza Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and by the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, and for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Echo Rena Hall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.
Timothy James Kononen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent, third-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.
Brandon Michael Prentice Clayton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Gary S. Tretwold, booked by the Washington State Patrol for attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
Shawn C.K. Wagar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Alfred Elton Willard, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Dillon Mckinley Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree robbery, and intimidating a witness.
Charmaine Lynn Wood, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence anti-harassment order and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
