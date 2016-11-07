Shooting stemmed from drug deal, Everson police say

Two men shot and wounded Saturday night in Everson were involved in a drug deal with their assailant, Police Chief Dan MacPhee said Monday.
“The case is still under investigation, but at this time it appears it may have been drug-related, the robbery,” MacPhee said.
Authorities were withholding the names of the two who were shot, but MacPhee said they were men in their 20s and not from the immediate Everson area. One was shot in the buttocks, and he had been released from St. Joseph hospital by Monday, MacPhee said. The other was hit in the shoulder and upper thigh, and was due to be released from the hospital soon, MacPhee said.
Meanwhile, the suspected shooter, Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, remained in jail and was due in court Monday afternoon. He was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery in connection with the 8:30 p.m. Saturday incident in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, southwest of downtown Everson.
On Monday, police added the charge of possession of a stolen gun.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
