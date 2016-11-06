Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 5

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 5, 2016
Aaron Connors-Driftmier, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Harlan Mitchell Etling, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
Daisy Yareli Gonzales Figueroa, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Derek Alexander Kingry, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jamie Lynn Murillo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Tita Keanu Preston Paul, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree robbery and two counts of attempted murder.
Robert Rene Rosalez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for making a false statement to an officer, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Leonard Michael Schenck, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, shoplifting, and for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Edward Francis Waller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
