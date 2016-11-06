Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 5

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court Pause

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title