Two injured by gunfire in Everson robbery

Two people were injured in an armed robbery southwest of downtown Everson on Saturday evening.
Both victims were taken to St. Joseph hospital by ambulance after the 8:30 p.m. shooting in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, authorities said. The victims were not identified, and their conditions could not be determined immediately because of medical privacy laws.
Police and fire officials said their wounds were serious, but likely would not prove fatal.
Meanwhile, Tita Keanu Preston Paul was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident, said Everson Police Chief Dan MacPhee.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
