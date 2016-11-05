Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 4, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 4, 2016
Anthony Alexander Diaz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear on fourth-degree assault.
Jeremy Ryan Dietzsch, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Robin Lynn Gore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on second-degree theft.
David Arthur Jordan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a police officer.
Jolene Lynn Leone, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, for urinating in public and for failure to appear on fourth-degree assault.
James Craig McDaniel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Daniel Patrick Meador, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for drug possession.
Om Roberts, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Donna May Running Bear-Cooke, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for robbery and third-degree assault.
Jacob Paul Scott-York, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer.
Gurchet Singh Shergill, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
