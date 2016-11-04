Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 3

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Donovan Brown, booked by Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jan Chapman Bruce, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jordan Ray Cernich, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lynden Police Department for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft, possession of drugs by a prisoner, shoplifting, and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Harley Ryan Grimm, booked by Ferndale Police Department for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Austin Daniel Harris, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gerritt Simmon Jefferson, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Christina Louise Johnson, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.
Rebecca Naomi Julius, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacture and delivery of amphetamine/methamphetamine.
David Michael Thomas Laub, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Matthew Christian Massot, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Charles Anchena Cheanna Miller, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Katie Elvira Sheehan, booked by Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.
Michael Lee Shurte Sr, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of second-degree theft and vehicle prowl.
Chad Michael Tiffany, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trafficking.
Vaughn Anton Tufts, booked by Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer, failure to appear on a charge of violation of a no contact order, and a DOC detainer.
Daniel Joseph Woodenlegs, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, an agency outside Whatcom County, and Bellingham Police Department for two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license, two counts of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, and driving under the influence.
