He invited them home to party, but they tried to rob him

A King Mountain neighborhood resident held a pair of would-be robbers at gunpoint early Thursday, police said.
Details were sketchy, but Bellingham Police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht said it appears that two men attempted to rob a man they’d been partying with at his home in the 500 block of Montgomery Road. Their intended victim fought them off and grabbed a rifle, yelling and holding them at gunpoint. One of the assailants fled, scrambling through underbrush toward East Bakerview Road, two blocks south.
That’s when officers saw the man, scratched and bloodied, on East Bakerview at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, Vander Yacht said. As officers were talking to the man, they heard a 911 call about a loud argument in the 500 block of Montgomery. When officers arrived, they saw a man holding another man at gunpoint.
“This man immediately set down the gun and was cooperative with officers,” Vander Yacht said in an email. “He told us he had been downtown earlier in the night and had met two men that he invited back up to his home to party some more. The two men eventually made moves to essentially try to rob the man of cash. He fought back and was able to arm himself with the rifle. It appears that one of the men fled (and is likely the one we contacted on E. Bakerview). He was escorting the other away from his home when officers arrived.”
No arrests were made, pending an investigation, Vander Yacht said. Bellingham firefighters were dispatched with an ambulance to both locations, but it was not immediately known if anyone needed medical assistance.
