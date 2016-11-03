Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 2

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 2, 2016
Scott Lee Alex, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and delivery of a controlled substance.
Scott Thomas Alexander, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Tammy Reva Alexander, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Tonya Rosanne Coleman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, resisting arrest and shoplifting.
Arthur Crawford Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and resisting arrest.
Amanda Rose Dalton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Gaurav Datta, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth John Glunt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
Kenneth Michael Johnston, booked by the Blaine Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Ronald Keith Kiely, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Vincent Valentine Portomene, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant
Derek W. Quenneville, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
