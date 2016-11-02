Whatcom County Jail report for November 1

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Nov. 1, 2016
Grace Francis Cooper, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for first-degree assault.
Jean Marcel Ducharme, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Harvey Raymond Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Einajo Elizabeth Johnson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Andronica Alisa McDowell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Douglas Joe Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Anthony Muniz-Spry, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Richard William Phillips, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daniel Kelly Porter, booked by the Washington State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving under the influence.
Justin Patrick Redington, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Jacob Michael Reinsberg, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Travis Charles Watson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to comply on a second-degree theft charge.
