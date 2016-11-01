Men, woman in ghoulish costumes didn’t come to a home to trick-or-treat

Two men and a woman dressed in ghoulish costumes barged into a York neighborhood home, attacking a man and stealing drugs on Halloween night, police said.
Officers were called about 8:45 p.m. Monday to investigate an aggravated assault at a home in the 1500 block of Franklin Street, said Bellingham Police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht.
Victims told police two men and a woman kicked in the door to their home and bashed the 38-year-old resident in the head with a crowbar, Vander Yacht said. The man was bleeding heavily from his head and the right side of his face was swollen. The man’s girlfriend, 24, was unharmed in the attack.
After hitting the man, the attackers demanded money. The man gave them a small plastic bag of marijuana.
Both victims said all three assailants were wearing white masks with black eyes, noses and mouths, and were dressed in black clothing. The woman wore a wig, which was left at the scene, Vander Yacht said.
Police used a dog to track the suspects, but no arrests have been made, Vander Yacht said.
Vander Yacht said the victim was treated for his injuries at St. Joseph hospital and released.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments