Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 31

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 31, 2016
Eric Jason Deyot, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants and for no valid operator's license without other ID.
Robert Daniel Hayes, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Raymond G. Heath, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Levi Zachariah Henifin, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Kecia Kaye Hunter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of unattended property, hit and run attended vehicle, and driving under the influence.
Brian Glen Joshua Lehmann, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Darnell Curtis Maymon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Tyler James O'Keefe, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Jonah Gates Palmerton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation, third-degree theft and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Dimitri Jay Sampson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Comments