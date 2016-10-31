Deming driver taken to Harborview after truck hits tree

A Deming man was rushed to a Seattle hospital Sunday when he crashed into a tree off a rural Whatcom County road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
An eastbound Ford pickup driven by Matthew Kevin Cronk, 25, went off the right side of Truck Road, at Deal Road, and struck a tree around 6:50 p.m., state troopers said.
The crash, about two miles east of Deming, totaled the gray pickup. Cronk was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was listed in serious condition Monday night, according to a hospital official.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State troopers noted they don’t know if drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash, and it’s not clear if Cronk wore a seatbelt.
