Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 29-30

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT 29, 2016
Zachary Gregory Brooks, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of residential burglary, second-degree residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Ingvar Orion Ulysses Judson, booked by Washington State Patrol for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Marcus David Kaptinski, booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft and first-degree robbery.
Tae Whan Kim, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Kenneth Warren Miller, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Victor Ortiz Ortiz, booked by Washington State Patrol for having no valid operating license without ID and for driving under the influence.
Jose Luis Romero Jr, booked by Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a DOC detainer and possession of a controlled substance.
Ricardo Rozo, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joseph Andres Saldivar, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Frankie Dean Shea, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Shea Joel Steenmeyer, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Richard Lynn Swihart, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Randall Robert Tom, booked by Bellingham Police Department for carrying/exhibiting/drawing a weapon and felony harassment.
OCT. 30, 2016
Kindra Grace Churchill, booked by Bellingham Police Department, for selling, delivery and possession of a legal drug, a controlled substance violation, second-degree theft, and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Leila Ann Clark, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Marc Steven De Zarn, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Alford Delafuente, booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Christopher James Delgado, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and Bellingham Police Department for a probation/parole violation, first-degree criminal trespass, and obstructing a police officer.
Nathan Sebastian Dudley, booked by Washington State Patrol for physical control.
Logan Michael Hopp, booked by Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault and third degree theft.
Mariah Rose Javier, booked by Washington State Patrol and Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree theft.
William Anthony Kappauf, booked by Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree identity theft.
Curtiss Frank Lyman, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Melanie Christine Overturf, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adan Vazquez Vazquez, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
