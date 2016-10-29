Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 28, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 28, 2016
Michael Ronald Ackerman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Corey Allen Alson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of residential burglary.
Pedro Luis Becerra, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jeremy Scott Bolden, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Heather Lynn Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Alec Henry Cagey, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Alexis Nichole Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on third-degree assault and shoplifting.
James Eric Flo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a narcotic drug with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Jade Matthew Garza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Maria Elena Harvey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
David Brian Haught, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order.
Jeffrey Trent Hruby, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Kim Hallam Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order.
Jacob Michael Johnston, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for motor vehicle theft.
Cayce Colby Jones, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a probation/parole violation, and failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Francisco Antonio Juan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Elizabeth Rose Lee, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for delivering a controlled substance.
Erica Shawneen Martin, booked by the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Nicholas Rene Perez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on fourth-degree assault.
Kevin James Robey, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Efrain Martinez Rodriguez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Lorenzo Roman Nose, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
Eric James Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a bomb threat and felony harassment.
Forrest Edward Zudell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine.
Comments