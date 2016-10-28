Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 27

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 27, 2016
Scot Steven Cupples, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a domestic violence protection order and third-degree assault.
William Thomas Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and obstructing a police officer.
Mikhail Khazak, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua Russell King, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a hit-run of an unattended vehicle, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Tatiana Christina Lane, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery and third-degree malicious mischief.
Karen Lea Miller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Arturo Vargas Navarro, booked by the Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Andrew Phillip Navis, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Darryl Hunter Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nicholaus Andrew Weiler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
