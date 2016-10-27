U.S. residents get Canadian jail time for smuggling guns at Blaine, Sumas crossings

Two U.S. residents must each serve about a month in a Canadian jail in separate gun-smuggling cases, the Canada Border Services Agency said.
Samuel Tudela was arrested as he tried to enter Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry near Sumas, the CBSA said. Spencer Moore was arrested at the Douglas port of entry, north of Blaine. The agency did not say where either man is from. Canada's privacy law does not allow the CBSA to release information on citizenship.
Tudela was traveling on Sept. 3 with another man from the U.S., but both were driving their own vehicles, and both were stopped for secondary examinations.
Border officers found a sawed-off shotgun hidden in the first vehicle. Parts of a disassembled handgun were found in the other. Tudela, the CBSA said, told officers both guns belonged to him. Anyone traveling into Canada with firearms must declare them to officers.
Tudela pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 in Abbotsford Provincial Court to smuggling a firearm into Canada and possessing a firearm without a license and/or registration, according to the CBSA.
He was also fined $2,000, and was issued a 10-year firearms prohibition order for each count.
In Moore’s case, he tried to cross into Canada on Sept. 30. Officers found an unloaded pistol with ammunition in his car during a secondary examination. Moore had not declared a firearm.
He pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 in Surrey Provincial Court to making a false declaration, possessing an unauthorized prohibited weapon and possessing a firearm with readily accessible ammunition. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, the CBSA said.
Moore was also issued a 10-year firearms prohibition order.
