Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 25

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 25, 2016
Brittany Nicole Burnett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Ian Cody Clausen, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jennifer Ann Evans, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Jamario Donta Gaskins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Gavin Jared Haggith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order and obstructing a police officer.
Rocky Leon Loquet, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Chase Anthony Marcoff, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree rape.
Jeremy Tyler McCollum, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for obstructing a police officer.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Justin Lee Rolfe, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Michael Gene Smart, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant
Seth Harrison Sturgeon, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Chase Matthew Vanweerdhuizen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Karen Marie Whiting, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Adam Marquel Willard, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
